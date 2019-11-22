Potential impact of justice reform laws on Cayuga County

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Sheriffs, police chiefs, and district attorneys across the state are worried about new justice reform laws going into effect this January.

As part of the new law, there’s a list of nearly 400 misdemeanors, felonies, and more where a judge can no longer post bail, even if they believe that person is a danger to the public. Those crimes include things like aggravated vehicular assault, criminally negligent homicide, and manslaughter in the second degree.

“People should be very concerned that if your family member is a victim of a crime like that, you have to wonder is that person going to come back and be held accountable. And I think in many cases, that’s not going to happen,” said Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck.

Schenck said right now, they have around 60 unsentenced inmates at the Cayuga County Jail staying here on local charges and he says as soon as this law goes into effect on January 1st, he believes around two-thirds of those inmates will be let out.

“When you’re talking about petit thefts and low-level crimes, I believe whole-heartedly that there needs to be some reform and we need to make sure people are not incarcerated on those types of things. But I believe these changes in the law just swung too far,” Sheriff Schenck said.

And according to the Sheriff, the county is not ready to handle the changes. Under the law, defense attorneys no longer have to ask for their client’s paperwork, it must be given to them by the DA’s office within 15 days of arraignment. He says they don’t have the people or the money to handle that workload.

“I think we can accomplish what the legislature wanted to accomplish by changing these without going so broad that people are going to get hurt,” Sheriff Schenck said.

Schenck is also concerned the new laws could impact those dealing with drug addiction. He says Cayuga County has programs helping people with recovery but once bail is revoked, those people may not return to court, instead of returning back to drugs.

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JulialeblancNC9.