Potential public exposure to COVID-19 in Oneida County

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting of seven possible instances of public exposure to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Most of the incidents happened on Sunday, Sept. 6. Here is the list:

Sunday, Sept. 6:

Time of exposure: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Place of exposure: Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church

Address of exposure: 1206 Lincoln Ave., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: Through 09/20/20

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Place of exposure: Michaels

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: Through 09/20/20

Time of exposure: 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Place of exposure: T.J. Maxx

Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: Through 09/20/20

Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to Noon

Place of exposure: Kohl’s

Address of exposure: 8625 Clinton St., New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: Through 09/20/20

Time of exposure: Noon to 12:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: HomeGoods

Address of exposure: 8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: Through 09/20/20

Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Place of exposure: Wagner Farms

Address of exposure: 5841 Old Oneida Rd., Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: Through 09/20/20

Monday. September 7:

Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Place of exposure: Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church

Address of exposure: 1206 Lincoln Ave., Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: Through 09/21/20

The health department says individuals who were at those locations on the dates and times listed should monitor themselves for symptoms, and if they develop contact your doctor.

