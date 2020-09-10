Potential public exposure to COVID-19 in Oneida County

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida County Health Department is alerting of seven possible instances of public exposure to someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.
Most of the incidents happened on Sunday, Sept. 6. Here is the list:
Sunday, Sept. 6:
Time of exposure: 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Place of exposure: Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church
Address of exposure: 1206 Lincoln Ave., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: Through 09/20/20
Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Place of exposure: Michaels
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: Through 09/20/20
Time of exposure: 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Place of exposure: T.J. Maxx
Address of exposure: Commercial Drive, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: Through 09/20/20
Time of exposure: 11:30 a.m. to Noon
Place of exposure: Kohl’s
Address of exposure: 8625 Clinton St., New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: Through 09/20/20
Time of exposure: Noon to 12:30 p.m.
Place of exposure: HomeGoods
Address of exposure: 8555 Seneca Turnpike, New Hartford
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: Through 09/20/20
Time of exposure: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Place of exposure: Wagner Farms
Address of exposure: 5841 Old Oneida Rd., Rome
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: Through 09/20/20
Monday. September 7:
Time of exposure: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Place of exposure: Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church
Address of exposure: 1206 Lincoln Ave., Utica
Wore mask: Yes
Symptom Monitoring period: Through 09/21/20
The health department says individuals who were at those locations on the dates and times listed should monitor themselves for symptoms, and if they develop contact your doctor.
