Power outages amidst frigid cold Saturday morning

(WSYR)- During the coldest morning in nearly two years, as many as 20,000 National Grid customers were left without power.

The power outage Saturday morning is impacting the Baldwinsville, Liverpool and North Syracuse areas of Onondaga County.

A National Grid spokesperson said, “We have lines down from our transmission system on near Henry Clay Boulevard in Liverpool. The cause of the lines coming down is under investigation. The result is this widespread outage.”

The power went out just after 6:00 a.m.



According the the National Grid website thousands remain without power mid-morning. National Grid estimates power should be returned by 10:30 a.m.