SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As we begin to enter phase two of this storm, there will be an increase in wind.

Normally that’s not a problem, but with snow-laden branches due to the heavy wet snow, it won’t take much to bring down branches through Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night.

