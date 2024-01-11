MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Neighbors on Dunbar Woods Road in Marcellus finally had their power restored Thursday night after losing power just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Pamela and Bob Haumann join the neighborhood of people waiting for their power to come back on in Marcellus.

“Last night, I make fleece blankets so last night we just piled them on us and the dog to keep warm,” said Pamela and Bob Haumann.

The Haumanns have been in the dark since Tuesday night. The couple lives on Dunbar Woods Road and have been doing what they can to keep warm, leaving them and their neighbors feeling quiet literally left in the cold and the dark.

“They are frustrated. They want to have it done and be able to continue living your life and not be freezing cold because the houses are getting colder every day,” said Pamela and Bob Haumann.

The couple says they haven’t experienced something like this since the 1998 Labor Day storm, and now with the clock ticking, their concerns are growing.

“I make sure that we have food for the winter in case you get snowed in and that and our freezer is full but it’s not going to be anything we can eat if they don’t come and fix things,” said Pamela and Bob Haumann.

For now, they’re getting creative, moving food from their refrigerator outside on the porch.

“And putting it in coolers because it’s colder outside so far,” said Pamela and Bob Haumann.

Hours after talking with neighbors on Dunbar Woods Road, NYSEG crews showed up Thursday afternoon.

The power was restored for neighbors on Thursday, Jan. 11, just before 5:00 p.m.