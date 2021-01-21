Powerball has a winner, Mega Millions keeps growing: Here are the biggest lottery jackpots ever

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As you may have heard, lottery officials in Maryland report a winning ticket was sold in that state for Wednesday night’s $731-million dollar Powerball jackpot. But the other big multi-state lottery game, Mega Millions, continues to grow since there was no winner in the drawing Tuesday night.
That jackpot has grown to $970 million. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night at 11.
Where do these two prizes rank? Pretty high in the top ten all-time list.
- $1.586 Billion – Powerball–Jan. 13, 2016 – Winning tickets sold in California, Florida, Tennessee
- $1.537 Billion – Mega Millions– Oct. 23, 2018 – One winning ticket sold in South Carolina
- $970 Million–Current Mega Millions Jackpot – Next drawing Friday, Jan. 23, 2021.
- $768.4 Million – Powerball–March 27, 2019 – Winning ticket sold in Wisconsin
- $758.7 Million – Powerball–Aug. 23, 2017 – Winning ticket sold in Massachusetts
- $731.1 Million –Powerball– Jan. 20, 2021 – Winning ticket sold in Maryland
- $687.8 Million – Powerball — Oct. 27, 2018 – Winning tickets sold in Iowa, New York
- $656 Million–Mega Millions– March 30, 2012–Winning tickets sold in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland
- $648 Million– Mega Millions —Dec. 17, 2013– Winning tickets sold in California and Georgia
- $590.5 Million – Powerball—May 18, 2013 – Winning ticket sold in Florida
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App