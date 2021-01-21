Powerball has a winner, Mega Millions keeps growing: Here are the biggest lottery jackpots ever

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As you may have heard, lottery officials in Maryland report a winning ticket was sold in that state for Wednesday night’s $731-million dollar Powerball jackpot. But the other big multi-state lottery game, Mega Millions, continues to grow since there was no winner in the drawing Tuesday night.

That jackpot has grown to $970 million. The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday night at 11.

Where do these two prizes rank? Pretty high in the top ten all-time list.