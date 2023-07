ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A third prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was bought in Canandaigua for Monday’s drawing.

According to lottery officials, the ticket was bought at Wegmans on Eastern Boulevard.

The last winning ticket was a TAKE 5 ticket purchased at a Circle K in Seneca Falls. That ticket was worth over $31K.

The next Powerball drawing will be on the evening of Wednesday, July 5. The lottery’s website says the top prize is worth $546 million.