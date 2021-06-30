Practice grill safety this holiday weekend- especially around kids!

(WSYR-TV) — Summer is back and so are the bonfires and backyard barbeques. They can be a great way to have some fun, especially with the upcoming Fourth of July weekend.

However, it’s always important to be careful when you’re around open flames.  While adults might be the ones cooking on the grill or building the fire, parents also need to keep a close eye on their little ones.  

It can be very easy for children to accidentally grab onto something hot, or get too close to the flames.  If you suffer a major burn, seek medical care right away. However, if it appears to be more minor, run the burn under cool water and wrap it with gauze. 

Never put ice on the burn which can further damage the tissue.

