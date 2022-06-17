SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR – TV) — St. Luke’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church will hold a “prayer for peace” service on Wednesday, June 22 at 7 p.m. at 3290 Warners Road, Warners NY, 13164. Members of the church welcome all to come out and pray for peace in Ukraine during this time of crisis.

In 2000, Ukraine designated June 22 as “Remembrance Day of Mourning and Commemoration of War Victims,” so the date of the service has even more meaning.

InterFaith Works of Central New York’s Round Table of Faith Leaders, St. Luke’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, and the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America – Syracuse Branch, all take responsibility for organizing and supporting the upcoming service.

For more information, contact Kelsey Gillett, Communications & Events Manager at 315-449-3552, ext. 123 or kgillett@ifwcny.org.