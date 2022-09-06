LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Going into the 2022/2023 school year there are no mask restrictions, so a local pediatrician gives some tips on how to avoid illness.

Dr. Robert Dracker, the medical director at Summerwood Pediatrics in Liverpool, is predicting a more harsh flu season. He says parents should talk to their kids about good hygiene. “They should wash their hands as much as possible before and after eating which I think is very important,” he says.

For example, some parents give kids packets of wipes for sanitizing.

Dr. Dracker also says that knowing symptoms will help your child determine when they’re sick, and they will be able to tell when others are sick. Either way, parents should be extra cautious.

“If a child is sick we’re telling parents their child should be seen by their physician or healthcare provider, and that’s only because, in children, COVID can present itself in various ways from very mild nasal congestion to Gastrointestinal illnesses so it’s quite varied,” Dr. Dracker says.

He’s expecting the flu season to be bad, so he recommends parents get their children vaccinated for both the flu and COVID-19. He says taking extra steps to protect yourself, won’t hurt.

“If a child feels comfortable wearing a mask at school, they just hopefully won’t be ostracized by the children or teachers because I think it’s their choice,” Dr. Dracker continues.

He also recommends not only washing your hands but your face too because you can be exposed to germs on certain parts of your face you’re not even aware of.