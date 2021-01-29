Pregnant women and the COVID-19 vaccine. Should you get it?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Should pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine? That remains a big question for some moms-to-be.

This week, the World Health Organization put out a recommendation against the Moderna vaccine. Early in the month, it put out a similar recommendation about the Pfizer and BioNTech version.

The CDC has stated pregnant women are at a higher risk of becoming ill from COVID-19 but simply says until more studies are conducted, only limited data is available on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines administered during pregnancy.

The recommendation from WHO is one some local doctors and a Central New York mom don’t agree with.

“I’m not just thinking of myself, I’m thinking of my baby,” said Kaitlin Bolan. In a few months, she’ll bring her second son into a world still fighting a pandemic. It’s a responsibility she doesn’t take lightly.

After doing her own research, Bolan and her doctor decided the pros outweigh the unknown. Dr. John Bowen at St. Joseph’s Health agrees.

Dr. Bowen calls the World Health Organization’s recommendation “overblown” because pregnant women were not included in early vaccine trials.

“Even if they were included, we still wouldn’t have long-range data on outcomes in babies 15, 20, 30 years from now. Based on what we know about the vaccine and how it works, there’s no reason to think that it would be harmful in pregnancy.” Dr. John Bowen

His thought process is echoed by Upstate Medical University’s Dr. Katie Anderson:

“The World Health Organization is an international organization. The United States continues to have three times the number of COVID cases than any other country in the world, which to me means that pregnant women here would be at high risk compared to the rest of the world.”

As for Bolan, when she rolls up her sleeve, she’ll do it with confidence and with the most fragile member of her family in mind. She hopes other moms will do the same.

“Be protected and think of our little ones, because they’re at risk too,” she said.

As far as breastfeeding, the World Health Organization’s website says “WHO does not recommend discontinuing breastfeeding after vaccination.”

Dr. Bowen believes there could be some benefits to breastfeeding while vaccinated. “If COVID antibodies are transmitted through the breastmilk, those babies may carry some immunity right from the start so it could be quite beneficial,” he said.

It is always best to consult your doctor to figure out what is best and safest for you and your health.