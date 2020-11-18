Preparations underway at Syracuse Hancock International Airport for holiday travelers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA) says preparations are underway at Syracuse Hancock International Airport for an anticipated uptick in travelers over the holiday season.

The airport has many health initiatives in place, including:

Hospital-grade misting systems for the custodial team to clean and disinfect all seating areas

throughout the airport

UV-C upper room units in high-traffic areas such as the security checkpoint and arrival

locations reducing the risk of airborne disease transmission

UV-C units in the HVAC air handling units to help circulate purified air throughout the

airport

Escalator handrail sanitizers continuously using UV-C light to disinfect all escalator

handrails at SYR

Signage throughout the airport encouraging social distancing when possible

Masks are encouraged while in the airport, and required by all airlines that serve SYR

Hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the terminal

“Protecting the health and safety of our employees, passengers, and guests remains our top priority heading into this holiday travel season,” said SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri. “Passengers can expect to see both technology and protocols that ensure their journey is as safe and healthy as possible.”