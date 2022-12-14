BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The first significant weekday snowfall is set to hit Central New York Thursday into Friday and it will be sure to impact your commute to work or school, so how can you get prepared? The first step is making sure your car is ready for the snow.

Owner of Nobles Tire City, Tim Nobles says the most important thing you can do for your vehicle is to check your tire treads and if needed get new snow tires or all-weather tires.

“A lot of people realized this past weekend when we got a couple inches of snow that their tires weren’t that good and they were really slipping and sliding,” Tim Nobles, Nobles Tire City

Nobles says there’s a misconception that if you get new front tires you’ll be all set but if all four tires are shot he suggests you get them all replaced so when you brake it’s an equal stop, avoiding your front tires from locking up and the rears to slide.

Some other good tips for preparing your car include buying a good pair of windshield wipers, topping off your wiper fluid, and checking your antifreeze levels to ensure the car is properly cooling the engine and heating the vehicle properly.

When it comes to being prepared inside your car it’s smart to have the following items on hand:

Snowbrush(es) Sandbags Flashlight Jumper cables Blankets Food

But no matter the circumstance, getting ready ahead of time and being cautious on the road can go a long way in keeping you and others safe.