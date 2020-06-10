Prescription drop off boxes back up and running in CNY

(WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been holding onto prescription drugs waiting for a place to safely throw them away, drop off boxes are back up and running across Central New York.
Cicero Police opened their building back up to the public, which includes access to the prescription drug drop off box inside the lobby.
Anyone with extra drugs is welcome to safely throw them away. Check with your local police department to see what options they are offering.
