Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Prescription drop off boxes back up and running in CNY

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — If you’ve been holding onto prescription drugs waiting for a place to safely throw them away, drop off boxes are back up and running across Central New York.

Cicero Police opened their building back up to the public, which includes access to the prescription drug drop off box inside the lobby.

Anyone with extra drugs is welcome to safely throw them away. Check with your local police department to see what options they are offering.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected