SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– First-year physician assistant students at Le Moyne College participated in a unique experience this semester bringing them outside of the classroom and into the Everson Museum of Art.

The Art in Medicine pilot program is spearheaded by professor Dr. Anthony Vinciquerra, an artist himself, who partnered with the Everson Museum of Art to bring this course to the PA program at Le Moyne College. The idea for the course comes from a growing body of evidence that exposure to art results in enhanced empathy and more professional care in the field of medicine.

“We’re simply using art as a vehicle and the processes are the same and can be transferred readily over into taking care of patients.” Dr. Anthony Vinciquerra, Le Moyne PA Professor

The pilot program joins only a small minority of medical schools across the country that provide such a course, 18% to be exact. All 76 first-year PA students participate in the class with 12 students going to the museum at a time. Students participate in two exercises over the course of the 90-minute class analyzing a piece of art as a team and then drawing a sketch of a body of artwork based on their partner’s description of it, helping to enhance listening and acuity skills which are vital in the field of medicine.

“They have to be able as practitioners to articulate ambiguity, they have to be able to as practitioners to navigate uncertainty, these are all characteristics and qualities that health care providers must learn it’s the cornerstone for providing good health,” Dr. Vinciquerra said.

An unexpected takeaway for student Zach Revette and his classmates who can now apply these critical skills to their future patients and their families.

“Originally I thought it was going to be really weird and I wasn’t expecting too much, but once we got in there and started talking about it I realized the potential that it had and I was really excited to be able to actually experience that and hopefully help my career as a provider.” Zach Revette, First-year Le Moyne PA student

The artwork on the wall is helping teach students that while the details are important for a diagnosis, so is the full picture. Dr. Vinciquerra and the Everson Museum of Art hope to continue this program next year with the idea to branch out into other medical studies as well.