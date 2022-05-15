WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — President Joe Biden is calling for an end to “hate-fueled domestic terrorism” after a gunman opened fire at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday, killing 10 people and wounding three others.

Eleven of the 13 people shot were Black and the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime.

Biden said a “racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent in the very fabric of this nation.”

The suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, of Conklin, NY, in Broome County, was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on Saturday evening and is charged with one count of first-degree murder.

On Sunday, the Erie County District Attorney, John Flynn, said his office has evidence that may potentially lead to a terrorism charge.

President Biden’s Full Statement:

“Tonight, we grieve for the families of ten people whose lives were senselessly taken and everyone who is suffering the physical and emotional wounds of this horrific shooting. We are grateful for the bravery of members of law enforcement and other first responders who took immediate action to try to protect and save lives. The First Lady and I are praying for the victims and their families, and hearts all across this country are with the people of Buffalo.

We still need to learn more about the motivation for today’s shooting as law enforcement does its work, but we don’t need anything else to state a clear moral truth: A racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation. Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America. Hate must have no safe harbor. We must do everything in our power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism.”