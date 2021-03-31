President Biden to use I-81 project as example of reconnecting communities in infrastructure package

(WSYR-TV) — President Joe Biden will unveil the first phase of his “Build Back Better” package Wednesday that would unleash $2 trillion in new spending on four main hard infrastructure categories — transportation; public water, health and broadband systems; community care for seniors; and innovation research and development.

The president is set to deliver a speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday afternoon outlining the size and scope of his plan. LocalSYR.com will be streaming his remarks set to begin around 4:15 p.m. Click here to watch.

Mr. Biden will make a direct reference to Syracuse’s I-81 project, demonstrating how past investments have divided communities. The president’s plan includes $20 billion for a new program that will reconnect neighborhoods like Syracuse and ensure new projects increase opportunity, advance racial equity and environmental justice, and promote affordable access.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “It is wonderful for Syracuse that President Biden listened to us and included the vital I-81 reformation as a poster child for enlightened infrastructure policy, calling for new investment to help communities pay for tearing down urban highways to reconnect and transform neighborhoods previously left behind, something I’ve fought for in my Economic Justice Act. Biden’s plan is an exciting opportunity for the redevelopment of I-81, including the use of local hire and registered apprenticeship to bring together community leaders and unions to put more people to work. I look forward to working with Senator Gillibrand in driving this plan through Congress to ensure I-81’s transformation has all the resources it needs to be an example for how to transform infrastructure in the 21st century and create good jobs for all New Yorkers.”