President-elect Biden: Floyd Little was full of character, decency and integrity

FILE – In this Sept. 26, 2010 file photo, former Denver Broncos running back Floyd Little speaks during the halftime of an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos n Denver. Little, the Hall of Fame running back who starred at Syracuse and for the Denver Broncos, has died. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said he died Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/ Jack Dempsey, File )

President-elect Joe Biden is mourning the loss of Syracuse football great and football hall of famer Floyd Little.

Biden and Little were students at Syracuse University and eventually developed a friendship. Saturday night the President-elect issued the following statement:

Floyd Little and I were students at Syracuse University together. I was in law school and he was a star halfback on the football team. I watched him play in Archbold Stadium, his number 44 flashing by defenders who had no chance, running as if he was chasing the spirit of his dear friend and fellow 44 legend, Ernie Davis.

In the years that followed, I got to know Floyd as the man behind the number. He was full of character, decency, and integrity. He was always gracious with his time with fans — parents and grandparents who wanted to introduce their children and grandchildren to a genuine role model.



I was one of them. My family got to know Floyd. We’d call each other after Syracuse games and to check in on one another. I remember our call when he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the joy in his voice. And I remember the more recent call when he shared his cancer diagnosis, and how fearless he was in his conviction to fight it. As with everything else he did in life, Floyd lived to the very end with grit and heart, and love for his family and faith in God.



I will miss my friend. He was a good man. The entire Biden family sends our love to DeBorah and the entire Little family.

###