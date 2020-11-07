President-elect Joe Biden set to address the nation at 8 p.m. Saturday

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

(WSYR-TV) — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to address the nation on Saturday at 8 p.m. Coverage of the event can be seen on NewsChannel 9 and will most likely be available for streaming on localsyr.com.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Associated Press, along with a handful of other news networks, called the 2020 presidential election in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden.

With the election victory, Biden, 77, became the oldest person to be elected president of the U.S. Harris also becomes the first woman to be elected as vice president.

Biden and Harris are scheduled to address the nation for the first time as president-elect and vice president-elect, respectively, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tune into NewsChannel 9 for live coverage of the event.