President-elect Joe Biden set to address the nation at 8 p.m. Saturday

(WSYR-TV) — President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to address the nation on Saturday at 8 p.m. Coverage of the event can be seen on NewsChannel 9 and will most likely be available for streaming on localsyr.com.
Shortly after 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Associated Press, along with a handful of other news networks, called the 2020 presidential election in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden.
With the election victory, Biden, 77, became the oldest person to be elected president of the U.S. Harris also becomes the first woman to be elected as vice president.
Biden and Harris are scheduled to address the nation for the first time as president-elect and vice president-elect, respectively, at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tune into NewsChannel 9 for live coverage of the event.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse man shot in the arm early Saturday morning expected to survive
- Watch: The Sunday Mass from the Syracuse Roman Catholic Diocese
- Watch: Demonstrators take to streets in some cities after Biden hits 270
- Williams scores four TDs as Tar Heels rout Duke 56-24
- Trump supporters gather for ‘Stop the Steal’ rally in Colorado Springs
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App