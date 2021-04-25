President of Syracuse teachers’ union dies from unexpected health condition

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Teachers Association announced that its union president, William Scott, died unexpectedly over the weekend.

Scott was elected union president in July of 2019 after first serving as a vice president for five years. Before doing union work full-time, he worked at the Syracuse City School District as a social worker.

Scott became a vocal advocate for his teacher members throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, fighting for them to return to as safe a work place as possible.

In its statement, the STA writes: “Words cannot express the emotions caused by this huge loss, of a father, husband, union Brother, and dear friend.”

Moments after the union statement, the Syracuse City School District Superintendent sent his own:

“The Board of Education, the Syracuse Teachers Association and I would like to express our sincere condolences to the family of William “Bill” Scott, Jr. We are deeply saddened by his tragic and sudden death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carolyn, their children and his family during this very difficult time.”

Details on services have not yet been finalized, according to the union.