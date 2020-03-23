President Trump gives New York authority to call upon its National Guard

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he’s ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to ship mobile hospital centers to the hard-hit states of Washington, California and New York amid the coronavirus pandemic. For New York, that would mean another 1,000 hospital beds.

Trump says he’s also giving governors in those three states the order to call up their National Guards, keeping it under local control but providing federal funding.

Trump is also revealing for the first time the number of respirators and other personal protective equipment sent to the hard-hit states by the federal government. It comes as state and local leaders have appealed on the federal government to provide far more, and as Trump has held off on using his full authorities under the Defense Production Act to marshal the private sector’s capabilities.

Trump says it’s up to states to try to get the materials first. He says, “We’re sort of a backup for states.”

