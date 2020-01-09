President Trump signs Brindisi-authored SPOONSS Act into law

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Another big win for Congressman Anthony Brindisi as he has his fourth bill signed into law by President Trump.

The SPOONSS Act, which is part of the National Defense Authorization Act, requires that the Department of Defense has to purchase American-made flatware.

This Act will benefit Sherrill Manufacturing in Oneida County, which is in the district Brindisi serves. Sherrill Manufacturing is the only American-made flatware manufacturer.

