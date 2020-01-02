President Trump signs Brindisi-authored veteran suicide prevention act

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump listens to a question during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. As the political clamor caused by a top Christian magazine’s call to remove Trump from office continues to reverberate, more than 100 conservative evangelicals closed ranks further around Trump on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File))

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — President Donald Trump has signed a bill that was authored by local congressman Anthony Brindisi.

Brindisi, who represented the 22nd District in New York, co-authored the Support for Suicide Prevention Coordinators Act, along with Congressman Mike Bost of Illinois and Congressman Jim Banks of Indiana.

The bill requires the Comptroller General of the United States to “conduct an assessment of the responsibilities, workload, and vacancy rates of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs’ Prevention Coordinators.” The job of a Suicide Prevention Coordinator is to identify veterans that are high-risk and make sure they receive appropriate care.

“One Veteran life lost to suicide is too many,” Brindisi said. “I hear from Veterans across New York who are struggling and as a nation we need to do right by our Veterans. This bill will help bring down the suicide rate and give the VA the tools they need to succeed. I am honored the President signed my bill to help our Veterans.”

The Support for Suicide Prevention Coordinators Act passed 95-0 in the Senate. This is Brindisi’s fourth bill that has been signed into law, and the third that supports veterans.

