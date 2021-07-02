Prevent foodborne-illnesses with these food safety tips ahead of holiday cookouts

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many will be cooking at home for the Fourth of July, but health experts are reminding those having cookouts that food safety is especially critical in warmer, humid temperatures.

Any food that is cold or hot and does not remain that temperature has a chance of growing harmful bacteria.

“Older people, young children, pregnant women, someone on chemotherapy or anyone who has a deficient immune system, they can get a very serious infection,” said health expert Sandra Eskin of the dangers of food contamination.

Some ways to prevent sickness include: