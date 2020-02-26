Preventing poisonings, program will send some Upstate University Hospital patients home with free prescription lock box

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A grant will help the Upstate New York Poison Center keep Central New York children safe from unintentional poisonings with its lock box program.

The program helps Upstate University Hospital send certain patients home with a free lock box when they’re discharged.

In the fall of 2019, the center received a $1,500 grant from Advocates for Upstate to begin the program.

The center just received an additional $10,000 grant from the Upstate Foundation, giving them about 1,000 more boxes.

“We managed about 18,000 calls regarding children less than 6 years of age in 2019 and nearly half of those calls were due to unintentional exposures to medicines,” said Jeanna Marraffa, a clinical toxicologist and the assistant clinical director of the Upstate New York Poison Center at Upstate Medical University.

The program works on a referral basis. When patients come into the hospital, emergency room doctors, poison control, or social workers can recommend they get a free lock box when they’re discharged.

“A toddler or infant crawling around who finds one of these pills or has a pill bottle that’s accessible, that one pill can actually be life-threatening in some of these medications,” said Dr. Tyler Greenfield, the director of the Pediatric Emergency Department.

“Every year there’s 12-14 pediatric deaths reported to poison centers,” said Marraffa. “We managed 44 cases of unintentional exposures of children to opioid medications in 2019.”

The lock boxes aim to lower that number. They open with a three-digit combination and can fit about three to four pill bottles. They also make bigger boxes and small pouches for a purse or travel.

“If we can stop it before it even happened it’d be wonderful,” said Greenfield.

It’s not just for children. Marraffa hopes the boxes will also keep medications out of the hands of people with addiction or depression.

“Teenagers and adolescents often will get their opioids from homes or homes where they’re visiting,” said Marraffa.

Before patients leave with a lock box, a pharmacist will explain how it works, set up a combination, and go over tips to prevent poisoning.

“We want to prevent those accidental or intentional overdoses or poisonings,” said Christina Phelan, a discharge pharmacist at Upstate University Hospital.

Doctors encourage everyone with a small child or teen to buy a lock box before an incident of poisoning occurs.

They cost about $10 to $15 and you can buy one at Upstate, a convenience store, or online.

