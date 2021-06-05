Price Chopper and Market 32 to donate milk to local food banks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Price Chopper and Market 32 will partner with the American Dairy Association North East to provide fresh milk to local food banks in support of Fill a Glass with Hope.

During June, National Dairy Month, shoppers at Price Chopper and Market 32 stores across New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, and Vermont can round up their change at check out to donate.

100% of all donations will remain local and help deliver milk and essential nutrition to families with children in local communities.

Fill a Glass with Hope is a joint effort between the American Dairy Association North East, dairy farmers, agricultural partners, and business leaders to help provide fresh milk to families in need through a network of local food banks.

Since the partnership began in 2015, more than $170,000 has been raised, resulting in more than 35,000 gallons of fresh milk being donated to local food banks on behalf of Price Chopper and Market 32. The 35,000 gallons of milk have provided more than 550,000 servings of milk to those in need.