Price Chopper/Market 32 calls on governors to help provide PPE for frontline grocery workers

(WSYR-TV) — In a letter sent to six different governors on Friday, Price Chopper/Market 32 asked to be supplied with consistent supplies of PPE and face masks to help protect grocery workers.

Our teammates and other retail employees go to work ever day in stores across the Northeast allowing residents in their communities to shop for their families. We are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates, customers and the food supply and we are hamstrung because we have been unable to find a reliable supply of items like face masks and other equipment for our workforce. President and CEO Scott Grimmett

Over the last several weeks, the stores have taken a number of steps to protect workers and customers. They have installed plexiglass shields at registers, given face shields to workers who want to wear them, have new cleaning protocols and have limited the number of customers in a store at once.

Workers have been given the option of wearing masks or gloves.

We’re not asking for anything for free. We’re just looking for a reliable supply of equipment to help us and other grocery retailers who are having the same difficulty in securing enough face masks to protect those who are working on the front lines for our communities. We understand and applaud that the first priority has been for those in the medical profession who are face-to-face with the risk of getting the virus. Our teammates, and those of other retailers, are on the front line every day trying to provide food and supplies to customers and we want to do everything possible to provide them the same protection. We are unbelievably proud of our teammates who have shown selfless dedication and commitment to our customers during this difficult time. President and CEO Scott Grimmett

In March, Price Chopper/Market 32 announced it was hiring 2,000 part-time and temporary employees. The company also gave existing full time and part-time hourly workers pay increases.

The company owns 133 Price Chopper/Market 32 grocery stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.