Live Now
Onondaga County COVID-19 Update
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Price Chopper/Market 32 calls on governors to help provide PPE for frontline grocery workers

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Price Chopper Logo

(WSYR-TV) — In a letter sent to six different governors on Friday, Price Chopper/Market 32 asked to be supplied with consistent supplies of PPE and face masks to help protect grocery workers.

Our teammates and other retail employees go to work ever day in stores across the Northeast allowing residents in their communities to shop for their families. We are focused on ensuring the safety of our teammates, customers and the food supply and we are hamstrung because we have been unable to find a reliable supply of items like face masks and other equipment for our workforce.

President and CEO Scott Grimmett

Over the last several weeks, the stores have taken a number of steps to protect workers and customers. They have installed plexiglass shields at registers, given face shields to workers who want to wear them, have new cleaning protocols and have limited the number of customers in a store at once.

Workers have been given the option of wearing masks or gloves.

We’re not asking for anything for free. We’re just looking for a reliable supply of equipment to help us and other grocery retailers who are having the same difficulty in securing enough face masks to protect those who are working on the front lines for our communities. We understand and applaud that the first priority has been for those in the medical profession who are face-to-face with the risk of getting the virus. Our teammates, and those of other retailers, are on the front line every day trying to provide food and supplies to customers and we want to do everything possible to provide them the same protection. We are unbelievably proud of our teammates who have shown selfless dedication and commitment to our customers during this difficult time.

President and CEO Scott Grimmett

In March, Price Chopper/Market 32 announced it was hiring 2,000 part-time and temporary employees. The company also gave existing full time and part-time hourly workers pay increases.

The company owns 133 Price Chopper/Market 32 grocery stores in New York, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected