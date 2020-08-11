Price Chopper/Market 32 issues product recall

(WSYR-TV) — Price Chopper/Market 32 has issued a voluntary recall on 12 oz. six-pack PICS Southwest Trail Mix with UPC 41735 04102.

The recall is due to the product listing the incorrect ingredients.

Those who would like a refund should keep the product and their receipt until Price Chopper/Market 32 resumes its refund program, which is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers will receive a full refund at their local store once refunds resume.

For more information, contact 732-650-9905 or contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.