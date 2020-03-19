Price Chopper/Market 32 looking for workers

SCHENECTADY, NY (WSYR-TV) Price Chopper/Market 32 says it needs to hire 2,000 new part-time workers or temporary part-time workers to help with the influx of customers during the COVID-19 crisis.

The company says it is expediting hiring and training so as to get the workers in stores as soon as possible.

“The pandemic outbreak has been devastating to so many businesses and their employees. At the same time, we must keep our stores open to provide the community with vital goods and services – and though our exceptional teammates are working around the clock to do this – we need some extra help. It’s our hope that this hiring opportunity provides relief to many for the sake of serving many more within our communities,” said Mike Miller, Price Chopper/Market 32’s vice president of human resources operations.

You can apply online at the company’s website.