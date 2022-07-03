(WWTI) — Price Chopper/Market 32 has issued a voluntary recall of Top Care 3% USP Hydrogen Peroxide.

According to the company, the recall was issued due to a report of an off odor, off flavor and potential Isopropyl Alcohol content. The recall specifically effects 16 ounce bottles of Top Care 3% USP Hydrogen Peroxide with the UPC 3680026711.

Customers who purchased the affected product are encouraged to return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. More information on the recall can be found on the manufacturer’s website.