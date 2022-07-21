SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — If you bought ground cinnamon from your local Price Chopper/Market 32 store recently, you might have actually picked up a bottle of cumin. International Spice, the manufacturer of PICS ground cinnamon, has recalled 16-ounce bottles of the spice with UPC 4173505270 for a packaging error. Some containers, the manufacturer said, may contain cumin instead of cinnamon.

Customers who purchased the affected product can return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. For more information, visit Price Chopper’s website or contact customer support at (800) 666-7667.

Many of the customers who bought the ground cinnamon have already been contacted through Price Chopper/Market 32’s Broadnet recall notification program. The program uses purchase data and customer phone numbers on file in connection with the company’s AdvantEdge card to alert households that may have purchased the product in question.