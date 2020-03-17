Closings
Price Chopper, Market 32 stores modifying hours; offering daily senior hours each morning

Price Chopper

(WSYR-TV) — Price Chopper and Market 32 stores are modifying their hours once more and will now offer daily senior hours each morning.

The change will start on Wednesday, March 18 for all Price Chopper, Market 32 and Market Bistro stores.

All stores will close at 10 p.m. and reopen at 7 a.m. to let workers restock products and clean.

All stores will also pre-open from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. starting on Thursday, March 19.

The company also announced that all refund, return and raincheck policies have been temporarily suspended.

“We recognize the importance of our role as a provider of vital goods and services and will continue to adjust our business in response to the (most urgent,) expressed and developing needs of our communities. Our focus on sanitation and supply chain flow places priority on the customer experience, helping us to reassure customers that the food supply is not in jeopardy.”

Scott Grimmet, chain’s president and CEO

