Price Chopper/Market 32 stores will sell Girl Scout cookies to help sales

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The coronavirus pandemic cut the Girl Scout cookie season short so Price Chopper/Market 32 has partnered with the troops to sell their famous confections.

Sale booths usually set up outside local businesses were suspended due to safety concerns back in March.

Price Chopper/Market 32 will begin selling cookies in its New York stores on June 7.

Proceeds from the sale will support the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York, Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts, Girl Scouts of Connecticut, Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, and the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania.

Girl Scout troops use the proceeds from their cookie sales toward funding local community projects as well as girl experiences and programming activities. Girl Scout Cookies aren’t just delicious; they support a brighter future for girls and the betterment of local communities.

“Selling cookies is more than a fundraiser for our girls. Through this program, our girls become empowered, learn financial skills, and gain insight into running their own businesses,” said Julie Dale, CEO of GSNYPENN. “This year, through the example being set by Price Chopper/Market 32, they’re also learning how businesses can meaningfully support their communities. This is a lesson that will have a lifelong impact on these girls and all of us.”

Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-Si-Dos, Trefoils, and Lemon-Ups will get special displays in the Price Chopper/Market 32 stores.

Boxes of the cookies will retail for $5.