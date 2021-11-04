Price Chopper/Market 32 to support Disabled American Veterans in November

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Price Chopper/ Market 32 is working to support disabled veterans across the country.

On Tuesday, Price Chopper/ Market 32 officially launched its November campaign which will raise funds for the organization, Disabled American Veterans. According to the grocery chain during the campaign, customers will be prompted at check out to round up their change where 100% will go to DAV.

Disabled Americans Veterans is a nonprofit organization that gives cost-free lifetime support to over one million veterans. The organization provides free rides to medical appointments, benefit claim support, connects veterans with employment opportunities and unemployment relief.

“DAV goes to great lengths to provide for our disabled veterans and their families,” Price Chopper/Market 32 Vice President of Public Relations and Consumer Dervices Mona Golub said in a press release. “With an abundance of gratitude for the sacrifices that veterans have made in serving our country, Price Chopper/Market 32 takes pride in supporting DAV’S efforts.”

Price Chopper/ Market 32’s campaign will run through November 30, 2021.