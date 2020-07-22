Price Chopper to end plastic bag use on Aug. 1

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Plastic bags in the Price Chopper check out

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Price Chopper and Market 32 will stop using plastic bags on August 1. The company is urging customers to bring their own reusable bags. Due to the pandemic, customers will have to pack their own reusable bags.

Originally a single-use plastic bag ban went into effect in New York State on March 1. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has been holding off enforcing the ban due to a court challenge. The COVID-19 pandemic has prolonged that challenge.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected