Prices at the pump continue to rise nationally and locally

(WSYR-TV) — Drivers are paying more at the pump both nationally and here in the Empire State, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gas is up two cents nationally and currently stands at $3.33 compared to last week. New Yorkers are paying $3.50 a gallon, which is also up two cents compared to last week. Last year at this time, gas cost $2.49 in New York State and $2.40 nationally, according to AAA.

Here is a look at prices across Central and Western New York:

Batavia – $3.43 (down one cent from last week)

Buffalo – $3.45 (up one cent from last week)

Ithaca – $3.49 (no change from last week)

Rochester – $3.50 (up one cent from last week)

Rome – $3.53 (up one cent from last week)

Syracuse – $3.47 (up one cent from last week)

Watertown – $3.52 (up two cents from last week)

AAA also says while gas prices usually decline in January “the price of crude oil has helped to elevate pump prices. As crude prices continue to climb, pump prices will likely follow suit.”