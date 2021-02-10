Primary care doctors working to get patients written proof of health conditions for vaccine eligibility

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dr. David Page, a primary care doctor at Family Care Medical Group’s practice in Camillus, has been working to get his patients written proof of a diagnosis making them eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

Page and his team of doctors filled about 100 requests from patients on Tuesday. At first, the practice tried letters but realized a new print-out of the diagnosis sheets given after appointments would work more efficiently.

New York State is leaving it up to county health departments to decide what proof is needed.

Madison County announced Wednesday, that once its clinics offer vaccines to people with comorbidities, they will need a letter on doctor’s letterhead.

Thursday, the Onondaga County Executive is expected to unveil his plans to get vaccines to people with compromised immune systems. On Tuesday, he hinted at multiple options of proof being acceptable.