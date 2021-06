SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early voting has wrapped up in Onondaga County, and election officials say Sunday was the busiest day for voters.

In fact, city voting sites had double the turnout compared to the 2020 primary.

You haven’t missed your chance to cast a ballot just yet, there’s still the primary election tomorrow, June 22. Fully vaccinated voters will no longer need a face mask to the polls. The only exception for this rule is if your polling location is at a school.