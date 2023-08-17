SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Prince of Peace Missionary Baptist Church will be holding its annual “Day of Service” on Saturday, Aug. 19, featuring a free warm brunch and a school supply giveaway for the community.

The church, located at 317 East Jefferson Street in Syracuse, will host brunch and a giveaway from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Beforehand, church members will visit local shelters, housing programs and school programs to invite anyone looking for a free meal and/or school supplies.

School supplies available include book bags, notebooks, pencils, crayons and more. They will be available to children of all ages.

The brunch will feature fried fish, ham, sausage, salmon patties, pancakes, waffles, grits, eggs and other brunch favorites.

Youth Director for the church, Sandy Sims, says everyone is welcome to the brunch “whether they had a meal two days ago, or that day.”