Priority access registration begins for 2020 Utica Boilermaker

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Attention runners! If you wanted to run the 2020 Utica Boilermaker, priority access registration is now open for all 2019 qualified finishers and deferrals.

The 43rd annual Boilermaker takes place on Sunday, July 12.

