Pro-police rally held in Town of Geddes on Thursday

TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A pro-police rally took place on Thursday in the Town of Geddes.

The rally was organized by CNY supporters for law enforcement. Amid calls to defund and reform police departments across America, these supporters took to the streets to thank the police for the work that they do.

“We got our signs that say ‘Honk if you support the police’ and everything,” said Ed Weber, the Geddes Deputy Town Supervisor. “We’ve been in areas that people did not honk their horns. They did other things to us. But, we overlook that because we need the police, no matter what way you look at it, to have a safe community.”

Weber, a retired cop, said defunding the police is not the answer.

He said their main goal is to try and bring unity and support to the officers who make sacrifices and lay their lives on the line every day.