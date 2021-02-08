Professor teaches his class inside the Dome on Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As Syracuse University students returned to spring semester classes, one professor is taking the term social distancing to new heights.

Professor Jeff Rubin’s ITS 195 class was held at the Carrier Dome on Monday.

SU said it is the largest class space on campus and likely in New York State.

