Program at SU helps students with disabilities get involved in campus life

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Jack Legg is going to be a Junior at Syracuse University in the Fall. He’s part of the InclusiveU program at the school, which helps him have a successful four years.

InclusiveU is for students with developmental and intellectual disabilities. It’s a four year program where students pick a major, take classes, participate in clubs, and some even live in residents halls, according to the Executive Director for the Taishoff Center for Inclusive Higher Education.

Jack Legg is studying Physical Education and hopes to be a gym teacher. His love for Syracuse came with his love for sports. “I enjoy going to the football games and the basketball games at the Dome.”

Legg has been able to run interest groups about sports every week during the school year. He said, he and his sister co-ran an interest group about playing sports out in the community. He said this program has given him opportunities he couldn’t have imagined. “They help me to write a resumes and fill out a job applications.”

For more information about InclusiveU, visit their website.