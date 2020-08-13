DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Progress is being made on the second Amazon location in Central New York.
Signs have been posted and equipment is now at the location for work on the site, which is located just off Interstate 481 on Kirkville Road.
The empty 42-acre site will soon be a large distribution center.
In July, the Town of DeWitt approved the Amazon warehouse.
The warehouse is expected to be smaller than the one in Clay.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse Police arrest 12-year-old for allegedly stealing vehicle, breaking into home
- Meier’s Creek Brewing opens Wednesday, August 19
- Fatburger owner buying Johnny Rockets for $25M
- Progress being made on DeWitt Amazon warehouse
- North Syracuse CSD warns that more changes could come to schedule
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App