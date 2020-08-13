Progress being made on DeWitt Amazon warehouse

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Progress is being made on the second Amazon location in Central New York.

Signs have been posted and equipment is now at the location for work on the site, which is located just off Interstate 481 on Kirkville Road.

The empty 42-acre site will soon be a large distribution center.

In July, the Town of DeWitt approved the Amazon warehouse.

The warehouse is expected to be smaller than the one in Clay.