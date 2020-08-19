Progress being made on IHOP near Great Northern Mall

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Progress is being made at a new IHOP restaurant that will be near the Great Northern Mall on Route 31.

This will be the first IHOP in Central New York since the rest of them closed.

There is no word yet on when it will open.

