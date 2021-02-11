Progress coming along on Amazon warehouse projects

(WSYR-TV) — The massive Amazon warehouse in Clay continues to grow every day, still aiming at a fall opening.

The planned facility will be nearly four million square feet in size and will bring around 1,000 jobs to Central New York.

When it is finished, the building will be the second-largest e-commerce logistics robotics facility in the world.

To support the Clay warehouse, a new Amazon facility is being built in DeWitt.

The company said that facility is where orders received from fulfilment centers are sorted and loaded on to vehicles for delivery to customers.

It’s scheduled to be ready in the first half of this year and will create hundreds of jobs.