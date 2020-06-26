Progress on jobs, but New Yorkers still hurting

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — New York is slowly reopening.

And while more people are going back to work, there are still many more who are still jobless, and more people continue to lose jobs.

91,833 New Yorkers filed initial claims for unemployment insurance for the week ending June 20.

Nationally almost 1.5 million people filed initial unemployment claims.

The numbers are improving but still far worse than at the height of the Great Recession.

Since March 14, the New York State Labor Department reports it processed 2,839,433 claims for unemployment insurance and another 950,452 claims for federal pandemic unemployment assistance, which helps people not eligible for traditional unemployment insurance.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9