Project Lifesaver helps find missing vulnerable adult in Cortland

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Project Lifesaver helped to locate a missing vulnerable adult in Cortland County on Wednesday evening.

An 81-year-old man was reported missing in the City of Cortland around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday. The missing man was part of Project Lifesaver, which is a non-profit organization that provides first responders with equipment that helps to locate people who are prone to wander, and the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist in the search. Less than an hour later, the missing man was located, and was turned over to a family member.

For more information on Project Lifesaver, visit www.projectlifesaver.org, contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 758-5599 or the Office of the Ageing at (607) 753-5060.