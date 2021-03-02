Project to prevent flooding breaks ground in Town of Sterling

LELAND, NC- SEPTEMBER 16: A motorist successfully navigates through a flooded road on September 16, 2018 in Leland, North Carolina. Hurricane Florence hit area as a Category 1 storm causing widespread damage and flooding across North Carolina. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Crews broke ground in Cayuga County Tuesday for a $2.7 million project awarded to the Town of Sterling through the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative.

Sterling Town Supervisor Scott Crawford said, “The project breaking ground on the West Bay Road is critical to the residents of Sterling. Through the Governor’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative, the stormwater collection system along the roadway will be replaced and upgraded, mitigating future flooding and road closures, and ensuring the safe passage of residents.”

The project is the first of three. The existing storm drainage system located on West Bay Road, which currently consists mainly of roadside ditches, is not adequate to move stormwater causing the roadway to consistently flood.

Mitigation measures in the project will consist of installing a 1.8-mile long storm water collection system along West Bay Road and will construct bio-retention basins to infiltrate, store, and filter rainwater.

The project is expected to improve the safety and resiliency of the roadway for residents and emergency vehicles.