Project Yellow Light Promoting Safe Driving Through Lifesaving Campaign

As so many Americans, including young drivers, hit the road this summer, Project Yellow Light is working to highlight the dangers of distracted driving for young adults by adults.

Julie Garner created the project after losing her son to distracted driving. She has since made it her personal mission to educate and highlight how dangerous distracted driving can be. The annual competition that encourages high school and undergraduate students to get creative when educating their peers will also feature a Syracuse University student as one of the 2020 scholarship recipients.

To learn more about all of the 2020 winners and how to stay safe on the road, visit ProjectYellowLight.com.